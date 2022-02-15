Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Is "Back On Track" After Man United Beat Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo sent out a defiant message after helping Manchester United end their three-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Ronaldo ended an unwanted streak of his own in the 51st minute at Old Trafford when he scored for the first time since December 30 to give United the lead against the run of play.

The goal, a fine individual effort from just outside the penalty area, saw Ronaldo end his six-match dry spell.

It also saw him extend a remarkable record of having scored in 21 successive calendar years, dating back to 2002.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first goal of 2022, for Manchester United against Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first goal of 2022 to help Man United beat Brighton

Ronaldo has been the subject of many headlines over the past few weeks.

Among the topics discussed in recent newspaper reports have been potential summer transfer destinations, possible issues with interim manager Ralf Rangnick and even apparent admissions of self-doubt.

But Ronaldo appeared to dismiss all that as "just noise" as he took to Twitter after United's win over Brighton saw them return to fourth place in the Premier League.

He wrote: "Back on track! Nobody gives up and there's only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils!"

Ronaldo had never scored against Brighton before.

They are the 168th team he has netted against in his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first goal of 2022, for Manchester United against Brighton
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Is "Back On Track" After Man United Beat Brighton

2 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe scores for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
News

PSG Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid: 9/10 Kylian Mbappe Papers Over Lionel Messi Penalty Miss

31 minutes ago
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois celebrates after saving a penalty by PSG's Lionel Messi in February 2022
News

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG: 9/10 Thibaut Courtois *Almost* Unbeatable

59 minutes ago
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jose Mourinho pictured in conversation during Tottenham vs Brentford in January 2021
Transfer Talk

Jose Mourinho's Favorite Tottenham Player Linked With Roma Move

6 hours ago
Karim Benzema pictured warming up for Real Madrid's game against Elche in January 2022
News

Karim Benzema On Lionel Messi And Champions League Rule Change

7 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured playing for Man United in the rain at Burnley in 2022
Transfer Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo: Three Euro Giants Named As Possible Bidders If He Leaves Man United

8 hours ago
Dean Henderson pictured on his England debut against Ireland in November 2021
News

Man Utd's Dean Henderson Posts Statement Denying "Hurtful" Domestic Abuse Rumor

9 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku pictured in action for RB Leipzig in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: Ralf Rangnick Urges Man United To Chase Christopher Nkunku This Summer

10 hours ago
Paul Pogba pictured during Man United's game with Southampton on February 12, 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: PSG Ready To Pay Big Money For Paul Pogba But He's In No Rush To Sign

11 hours ago