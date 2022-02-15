Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Is "Back On Track" After Man United Beat Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo sent out a defiant message after helping Manchester United end their three-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Ronaldo ended an unwanted streak of his own in the 51st minute at Old Trafford when he scored for the first time since December 30 to give United the lead against the run of play.

The goal, a fine individual effort from just outside the penalty area, saw Ronaldo end his six-match dry spell.

It also saw him extend a remarkable record of having scored in 21 successive calendar years, dating back to 2002.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first goal of 2022 to help Man United beat Brighton IMAGO/Phil Duncan

Ronaldo has been the subject of many headlines over the past few weeks.

Among the topics discussed in recent newspaper reports have been potential summer transfer destinations, possible issues with interim manager Ralf Rangnick and even apparent admissions of self-doubt.

But Ronaldo appeared to dismiss all that as "just noise" as he took to Twitter after United's win over Brighton saw them return to fourth place in the Premier League.

He wrote: "Back on track! Nobody gives up and there's only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils!"

Ronaldo had never scored against Brighton before.

They are the 168th team he has netted against in his career.