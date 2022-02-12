Cristiano Ronaldo Offside Stat & His Reaction To Disallowed Man Utd Goal Is Cause For Concern

Cristiano Ronaldo has still not scored or assisted in 2022.

He has been ineffective in games against Wolves, Brentford, West Ham, Middlesbrough, Burnley and now Southampton.

Ronaldo had a torrid time at Old Trafford on Saturday.

He actually put the ball in the net during the second half, but was a long way offside.

This was nothing new. At the end of Saturday's game, United were fifth in the Premier League table, but Ronaldo sat top of the division's offside list.

He had been caught offside 20 times this season.

Such a statistic backs up suggestions that Ronaldo's spacial awareness and timing is not what it once was.

Ronaldo displayed a severe lack of awareness surrounding the incident which saw his goal disallowed.

With his finger wagging at referee Stuart Attwell, Ronaldo was insistent that the officials had got it wrong.

They hadn't. Ronaldo had been at least three yards off.

He had got it badly wrong.

Offsides are not Ronaldo's only problem.

His finishing is no longer ice cool - as evidenced by his penalty miss in the previous home game - and his lack of pressing off the ball allows opposing defenses to play out from the back comfortably.