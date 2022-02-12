Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Offside Stat & His Reaction To Disallowed Man Utd Goal Is Cause For Concern

Cristiano Ronaldo has still not scored or assisted in 2022.

He has been ineffective in games against Wolves, Brentford, West Ham, Middlesbrough, Burnley and now Southampton.

Ronaldo had a torrid time at Old Trafford on Saturday.

He actually put the ball in the net during the second half, but was a long way offside.

This was nothing new. At the end of Saturday's game, United were fifth in the Premier League table, but Ronaldo sat top of the division's offside list.

He had been caught offside 20 times this season.

Such a statistic backs up suggestions that Ronaldo's spacial awareness and timing is not what it once was.

Ronaldo displayed a severe lack of awareness surrounding the incident which saw his goal disallowed.

With his finger wagging at referee Stuart Attwell, Ronaldo was insistent that the officials had got it wrong.

They hadn't. Ronaldo had been at least three yards off.

He had got it badly wrong.

Offsides are not Ronaldo's only problem.

His finishing is no longer ice cool - as evidenced by his penalty miss in the previous home game - and his lack of pressing off the ball allows opposing defenses to play out from the back comfortably.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks disappointed during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton in February 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo had another game to forget as Manchester United drew with Southampton

Cristiano Ronaldo looks disappointed during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton in February 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Offside Stat And His Reaction To Disallowed Goal Is Worrying

2 minutes ago
Arturo Vidal celebrates a goal for Juventus with manager Antonio Conte in 2013
Transfer Talk

Tottenham Linked With Move That Would Defy Recent Transfer Policy

1 hour ago
Marcelo pictured in action for Real Madrid in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Arsenal Star Cited As Possible Marcelo Replacement At Real Madrid

2 hours ago
Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino pictured embracing during Tottenham vs Fulham in 2018
Transfer Talk

Harry Kane Is Mr Right For Mauricio Pochettino If He Is For Man Utd

2 hours ago
Referee Joao Pinheiro pictured in charge of Gibraltar vs Holland in March 2021
Watch

Watch Porto And Sporting Lisbon Share Four Red Cards in Five Minutes Of Madness

4 hours ago
Youri Tielemans pictured in action for Leicester against Man United in 2020
Transfer Talk

Report: Man United On Alert As Leicester Lower Youri Tielemans Asking Price

Feb 10, 2022
Robert Lewandowski pictured in action against Real Madrid in 2018
Transfer Talk

Report: Robert Lewandowski Wants Real Madrid Move But He Is Plan B

Feb 10, 2022
Diogo Jota and Jurgen Klopp hug after Liverpool beat Leicester in February 2022
Features

Diogo Jota Hailed As Jurgen Klopp's "Best Buy" After Proving He's Liverpool's Best No.9

Feb 10, 2022
Michael Oliver shows a red card to Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli at Wolves in 2022
News

Mikel Arteta Demands Explanation For Gabriel Martinelli Red Card... From The Wrong Person

Feb 10, 2022