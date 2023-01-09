LAFC, Tottenham & Real Madrid Celebrate Gareth Bale's Career After Welsh Icon Retires

Wales legend Gareth Bale announced his retirement from professional soccer on Monday.

The 33-year-old called time on his career as the most-capped player in the history of the Welsh national team.

Bale is also the all-time leading scorer for Wales with 41 goals.

But it was in club soccer that Bale enjoyed most of his success.

His club career started at Southampton and ended at LAFC, with famous chapters at Tottenham and Real Madrid in between.

Tottenham, Southampton and LAFC all posted tributes to Bale's career within moments of his announcement.

Southampton posted a video of teenage Bale scoring a free-kick and wrote: "Generational talent. One of our own".

Tottenham tweeted: "Thank you for everything, @GarethBale11. Congratulations on an incredible career."

Spurs later shared footage of Bale's famous Champions League hat-trick against Inter Milan from 2010.

The final game of Bale's club career had come in November in the final of the MLS Cup.

After coming on as a sub in extra time, Bale scored a 128th-minute equalizer for LAFC, who then went on to beat Philadelphia Union on penalties.

Reflecting on that moment, LAFC's message to Bale on Monday was: "What a year. Enjoy the next chapter."

But more than an hour after Bale had announced his retirement, there was still no message from Real Madrid.

Bale won 16 major trophies with Real, including five Champions League titles, but he was not popular among many of the club's fans.

However, Real eventually released a statement.

It read: "Given Gareth Bale's announcement of his retirement from football as a professional player, Real Madrid C.F. wants to show its gratitude, admiration and affection for a great legend of our club and world football.

"Gareth Bale arrived at Real Madrid in 2013 and defended our shirt for 9 years, during which he won 19 titles: 5 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

"Individually, he was named Best Player in the 2018 Champions League Final and won the Golden Ball at the Club World Cup that same year.

"Gareth Bale has been part of our team in one of the most successful stages in our history and forever represents many of the brightest moments of the last decade, such as his goal after a memorable run in the final of the Copa del Rey in Valencia in 2014, his transcendental goal in the final of the Champions League in Lisbon in 2014 or his goals in the final of the Champions League in Kyiv in 2018, especially the bicycle kick one that will remain forever etched in the memory of all football lovers.

"His figure will be forever linked to the history and legend of our club. Best of luck, Gareth, and best wishes to you and your family."

Gareth Bale pictured celebrating after scoring for Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final against Liverpool IMAGO/Sven Simon

How Gareth Bale Announced His Retirement

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.

"From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true.

"To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey, feels like an impossibility. I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn't have ever dreamed of when I first started out at 9 years old.

"To my previous clubs, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC. All of my previous managers and coaches, back room staff, team mates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable.

"My parents and my sister, without your dedication in those early days, without such a strong foundation, I wouldn't be writing this statement right now, so thank you for putting me on this path and for your unwavering support.

"My wife and my children, your love and support has carried me through. Right beside me for all the highs and lows, keeping me grounded along the way. You inspire me to be better, and to make you proud.

"So, I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure."