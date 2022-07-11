Harry Kane Vomits During Brutal Tottenham Training Drill In Front Of Fans In South Korea

Multiple Tottenham Hotspur players found it difficult to stand after being put through a brutal fitness session on Monday.

Antonio Conte's Spurs stars are in South Korea for a pre-season tour as they look to build on their popularity in the county.

But the trip is not all about signing autographs and posing for selfies.

Spurs are also there to work.

Pre-season training generally focuses largely on fitness work - something Conte takes very seriously.

Conte handed his players over to fitness coach Gian Piero Ventura, who ordered them to run 42 lengths of the pitch at Seoul's World Cup Stadium in 87°F heat with practically zero wind.

Multiple players, including Son Heung-min, collapsed to the ground due to exhaustion during the session, while England captain Harry Kane vomited as 6,000 fans watched on.

Four former first-team players - in Harry Winks, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele - had all been left in London with Conte making it clear that they are all up for sale.

Some of those players might be feeling a little relieved after seeing what their teammates were put through.

Tottenham's intense running task came at the end of a two-hour training session and, according to the Daily Mail, players were not warned about it in advance.

Before the running, the squad was divided into two teams for an XI vs XI practice game.

The match took place across two thirds of the pitch and both teams lined up in Conte's preferred 3-4-3 system.

An exhausted Harry Kane pictured after one of Tottenham's pre-season training sessions in South Korea Twitter/@SpursOfficial

Team A was made up of Fraser Forster, Japhet Tanganga, Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Yves Bissouma, Alfie White, Troy Parrott Kane and Son.

They faced Hugo Lloris, Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Oliver Skipp, Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil, Richarlison and Lucas Moura.

Tottenham's first pre-season friendly match is against a K-League XI in Seoul on Wednesday before they face Sevilla in Suwon on Saturday.