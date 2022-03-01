Liverpool Comment On Kostas Tsimikas Spitting Gum From Wembley's Royal Box

Kostas Tsimikas sparked outrage among viewers of Sunday's EFL Cup final when he appeared to spit from the Royal Box at Wembley Stadium.

As the Greek left-back and his Liverpool teammates were celebrating their 11-10 penalty-shootout win over Chelsea, Tsimikas leaned forward and seemed to expectorate something towards the seats below.

The incident was shown live on TV and many people took to Twitter to express their disgust.

Kostas Tsimikas was seen leaning forward and spitting out gum as Liverpool celebrated winning the EFL Cup at Wembley YouTube/Sky Sports Football

The Daily Mail later contacted Liverpool for comment, with the club telling the newspaper that Tsimikas had spat out chewing gum rather than saliva.

An alternative camera angle showed that the area Tsimikas spat his gum into was sparsely populated and there is no suggestion that his trash hit anyone.

But a Liverpool spokesperson told the Daily Mail that Tsimikas was nevertheless apologetic and had been reminded of his responsibilities by the club.

Tsimikas did not feature in Sunday's final against Chelsea, but he had played in Liverpool's wins over Norwich, Preston and Leicester in previous rounds.

Despite his lack of game time in the final, the 25-year-old was at the forefront of Liverpool's celebrations.

He and Mo Salah were seen holding the trophy together while jumping and shouting in front of Reds fans in London.

Tsimikas joined Liverpool from Olympiacos in August 2020.

He is firmly behind Andy Robertson in the left-back pecking order but has proved to be a useful squad member, making 25 appearances in all competitions.