Skip to main content

Liverpool Comment On Kostas Tsimikas Spitting Gum From Wembley's Royal Box

Kostas Tsimikas sparked outrage among viewers of Sunday's EFL Cup final when he appeared to spit from the Royal Box at Wembley Stadium.

As the Greek left-back and his Liverpool teammates were celebrating their 11-10 penalty-shootout win over Chelsea, Tsimikas leaned forward and seemed to expectorate something towards the seats below.

The incident was shown live on TV and many people took to Twitter to express their disgust.

Kostas Tsimikas spits out gum as Liverpool celebrate winning EFL Cup at Wembley

Kostas Tsimikas was seen leaning forward and spitting out gum as Liverpool celebrated winning the EFL Cup at Wembley

The Daily Mail later contacted Liverpool for comment, with the club telling the newspaper that Tsimikas had spat out chewing gum rather than saliva.

An alternative camera angle showed that the area Tsimikas spat his gum into was sparsely populated and there is no suggestion that his trash hit anyone.

But a Liverpool spokesperson told the Daily Mail that Tsimikas was nevertheless apologetic and had been reminded of his responsibilities by the club.

Tsimikas did not feature in Sunday's final against Chelsea, but he had played in Liverpool's wins over Norwich, Preston and Leicester in previous rounds.

Despite his lack of game time in the final, the 25-year-old was at the forefront of Liverpool's celebrations.

He and Mo Salah were seen holding the trophy together while jumping and shouting in front of Reds fans in London.

Tsimikas joined Liverpool from Olympiacos in August 2020.

He is firmly behind Andy Robertson in the left-back pecking order but has proved to be a useful squad member, making 25 appearances in all competitions.

Kostas Tsimikas (left) and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah celebrate with the EFL Cup trophy after the 2022 final

Tsimikas looked thrilled as he lifted the trophy alongside Mohamed Salah on the pitch

Kostas Tsimikas (left) and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah celebrate with the EFL Cup trophy after the 2022 final
News

Liverpool Comment On Kostas Tsimikas Spitting Gum From Wembley's Royal Box

By Robert Summerscales
56 seconds ago
Thomas Tuchel pictured in front of the Chelsea badge
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Says "Stop Asking Me" About Roman Abramovich & Ukraine

By Robert Summerscales
2 hours ago
Paul Pogba pictured smiling ahead of Manchester United's game at Atletico Madrid in February 2022
News

Fans Welcome Paul Pogba & His Wife To Paris Fashion Week Amid PSG Transfer Rumors

By Robert Summerscales
3 hours ago
Kepa Arrizabalaga's girlfriend Andrea Martinez pictured at the 2022 EFL Cup final
News

Girlfriend Of Kepa Arrizabalaga Addresses Chelsea Fans After EFL Cup Final Loss

By Robert Summerscales
6 hours ago
A close up view of a Spartak Moscow shirt taken during their Europa League game against Napoli in September 2021
News

Spartak Moscow Respond To Being Kicked Out Of Europa League Via UEFA's Ban On Russian Teams

By Robert Summerscales
18 hours ago
Jesse Marsch pictured in 2019
Watch

New Leeds United Manager Jesse Marsch Talks Tactics And Praises Marcelo Bielsa

By Robert Summerscales
18 hours ago
David Beckham pictured in action for PSG against Lionel Messi and Barcelona in 2013
News

Lionel Messi To Inter Miami Is A "Possibility", Says David Beckham's Business Partner

By Robert Summerscales
20 hours ago
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone pictured during his side's game against Manchester United on February 23, 2022
News

Former Man United Captain Tells Club To "Go And Get" Diego Simeone As Next Manager

By Robert Summerscales
21 hours ago
Sergio Ramos and his wife Pilar Rubio pictured at a Louis Vuitton event in Paris in January 2022
Transfer Talk

LA Galaxy Linked With Sergio Ramos As Real Madrid Icon Struggles For Game Time At PSG

By Robert Summerscales
23 hours ago