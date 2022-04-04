Skip to main content

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Quadruple Talk In Seven Words

Liverpool have the chance to win the quadruple this season but manager Jurgen Klopp is not getting carried away.

With the Carabao Cup already in the trophy cabinet after beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley, Liverpool are now eyeing the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Liverpool are strong contenders in each of those three competitions.

But Klopp made a very simple point in seven words to illustrate just how unlikely an achievement the quadruple would be.

"We are not favorites in one competition," Klopp told former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch in an interview with BT Sport.

He's right, at least as far as bookmakers are concerned. Liverpool are second favorites in all three, behind Manchester City, who themselves are chasing the treble.

But although Klopp recognizes that the quadruple is extremely unlikely, he and his players are going to give it their best shot.

When asked by Crouch if the quadruple was a "realistic target", Klopp's response was emphatic.

"No it's not, and it never was," Klopp replied. "I don't think anybody ever won the quadruple. In England not, and I don't know if in any countries it ever happened.

"You cannot plan it. The schedule makes it really difficult. If you are not in a league like 20 points ahead... that’s not too important anymore, but for us, we have to go for everything in each game, and that makes it really unlikely.

"But we won the first competition, that's why we are the only one who can win the quadruple, but City is probably favorite for the treble."

Klopp added: "If we could win one other competition, it would be outstanding, and we don't even know that yet."

Liverpool continue their quest for a seventh European Cup on Tuesday when they play Benfica in Portugal in the first leg of their quarter-final.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured in 2022

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have won one trophy this season and are in contention for three more

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured in 2022
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Quadruple Talk In Seven Words

