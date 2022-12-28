Man City Fan "Seeking Justice" After 15-Year-Daughter "Scarred For Life" During Liverpool Game

The father of a 15-year-old girl who suffered a cut head during last week's EFL Cup game between Manchester City and Liverpool is "seeking justice".

A hard plastic pint cup filled with coins and liquid was thrown from the away end at the Etihad Stadium during the first half of City's 3-2 win.

The girl it struck was left bloodied and required treatment for a head wound.

Her dad, Daniel Cornwell, was contacted personally by Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan this week.

Hogan apologized for what had happened and assured the victim's family that Liverpool will do everything possible to find the guilty party.

The dad published a statement on social media after his conversation with Hogan.

It read: "My 15-year-old daughter was hit by a weighted pint pot thrown from the 'LFC section' of fans at The Etihad during Manchester City vs Liverpool last Thursday.

"The pot 'smashed' on impact, she suffered a head injury and was 'glued' at the ground before being released later that evening.

"The incident occurred about 20 mins in, just after Liverpool's first equaliser. We think it was probably thrown from block 318 as we were directly below this block.

"We are meeting officials at Manchester City Football Club this week and are asking for any information that could help us identify the thrower. The police took statements, are keen to pursue and will press charges if we can identify the culprit."

Images of a bloodied Manchester City scarf and a cracked plastic pint cup, as shared by the father of a 15-year-old girl who was injured in the crowd during City's EFL Cup game against Liverpool Linkedin/Daniel Cornwell

Cornwell added: "I am hoping if it's spread far and wide a memory may be jogged somewhere. There were in excess of 50,000 people present.

"If you were at the match... or know someone who was. Was it near you? Where were they located? Do you know who it is? Have you seen any clips on social?"

Regarding his chat with Hogan, Cornwell continued: "We have had a call from LFC directly (Billy Hogan) who apologised unreservedly on behalf of the club and I would like to stress they are as committed as we are to rooting this individual out of football and for them to face the consequences of their actions."

The atmosphere at matches between Liverpool and City has become increasingly toxic in recent years, with offensive chanting witnessed among both sets of fans.

"Please don't come at me with whataboutery. I completely condemn any incidents of violence from any football fans and any offensive chanting by fans of either side," added the father's statement.

"She is a 15-year-old who was enjoying watching her team with the rest of her family and she is now scarred for life. I would like to thank the dozens of Liverpool Football Club fans who have contacted us so far with kind messages of support in finding the perpetrator and also all friends and contacts who have been in touch."