PSV Confirm Cody Gakpo Agreement With Liverpool Ahead Of €40m-€50m January Transfer

Cody Gakpo will be a Liverpool player in January.

Gakpo's current club, PSV Eindhoven, published a statement on Monday evening confirming that an agreement had been reached with Liverpool.

It read: "PSV and Liverpool have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo.

"The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer."

According to The Athletic, Liverpool will pay PSV between €40 million and €50m for Gakpo.

Any figure in that range will been seen by many as a bargain based on Gakpo's form in Holland.

Gakpo has scored 13 goals and recorded 14 assists in 20 appearances for PSV this season.

He also scored three goals for the Dutch national team at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

Cody Gakpo pictured playing for Holland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Liverpool were not the only Premier League team interested in Gakpo. Manchester United had also been keen to bring him to England.

Gakpo's arrival at Anfield will provide a timely boost to Jurgen Klopp's injury-hit squad.

Liverpool won 3-1 at Aston Villa on Boxing Day despite being without Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino.

