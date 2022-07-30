Sadio Mane Scores As Bayern Munich Beat RB Leipzig In Eight-Goal Supercup Thriller

Bayern Munich won their sixth German Supercup title in seven years by beating RB Leipzig 5-3 on Saturday.

Sadio Mane was one of eight different scorers at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena where former Chelsea youngster Jamal Musiala netted the game's opening goal.

Bayern were 3-0 up by half-time thanks to goals from Mane and Benjamin Pavard.

Sadio Mane pictured celebrating after scoring for Bayern Munich in the 2022 German Supercup against RB Leipzig IMAGO/Sven Simon

Marcel Halstenberg and Christopher Nkunku netted consolation strikes for Leipzig in the second half, either side of a fine Bayern team goal that started with a goal kick and was eventually finished by Serge Gnabry.

Bayern looked in full control of the match until the 89th minute when Leipzig's Dani Olmo closed the gap to just one goal.

But the Bundesliga champions claimed a deserved victory after Leroy Sane restored their two-goal advantage deep into stoppage time.

Bayern will begin the defense of their Bundesliga crown on Friday when they visit Europa League finalists Eintracht Frankfurt.