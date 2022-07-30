Skip to main content

Sadio Mane Scores As Bayern Munich Beat RB Leipzig In Eight-Goal Supercup Thriller

Bayern Munich won their sixth German Supercup title in seven years by beating RB Leipzig 5-3 on Saturday.

Sadio Mane was one of eight different scorers at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena where former Chelsea youngster Jamal Musiala netted the game's opening goal.

Bayern were 3-0 up by half-time thanks to goals from Mane and Benjamin Pavard.

Sadio Mane pictured celebrating after scoring for Bayern Munich in the 2022 German Supercup against RB Leipzig

Sadio Mane pictured celebrating after scoring for Bayern Munich in the 2022 German Supercup against RB Leipzig

Marcel Halstenberg and Christopher Nkunku netted consolation strikes for Leipzig in the second half, either side of a fine Bayern team goal that started with a goal kick and was eventually finished by Serge Gnabry.

Bayern looked in full control of the match until the 89th minute when Leipzig's Dani Olmo closed the gap to just one goal.

But the Bundesliga champions claimed a deserved victory after Leroy Sane restored their two-goal advantage deep into stoppage time.

Bayern will begin the defense of their Bundesliga crown on Friday when they visit Europa League finalists Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sadio Mane pictured celebrating after scoring for Bayern Munich in the 2022 German Supercup against RB Leipzig
News

Sadio Mane Scores As Bayern Munich Beat RB Leipzig In Eight-Goal Supercup Thriller

By Robert Summerscales5 minutes ago
Erling Haaland pictured shooting during the 2022 Community Shield game between Manchester City and Liverpool
Features

Erling Haaland's First Game In English Soccer: 16 Touches, Three Chances And One Huge Miss

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez pictured (left) appealing for a penalty kick during the 2022 Community Shield against Manchester City
News

Darwin Nunez Seals Liverpool Win Over Man City As Jurgen Klopp Adds Community Shield To Trophy Collection

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
No.19 Julian Alvarez pictured celebrating after his first goal for Manchester City was confirmed by a VAR review in the 2022 Community Shield against Liverpool
Watch

Julian Alvarez Scores First Man City Goal But Celebration Delayed By Long VAR Review

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Martin Odegaard pictured lifting the Emirates Cup trophy hours after being confirmed as Arsenal's new permanent captain on July 30, 2022
News

Martin Odegaard Confirmed As Youngest Arsenal Captain Since Cesc Fabregas

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Manchester United midfielder Fred pictured arguing with the referee after being sent off against Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly in July 2022
News

Fred Sent Off Against Atletico Madrid As Man United Suffer First Defeat Under Erik Ten Hag

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus pictured celebrating a goal on his first Arsenal appearance at the Emirates Stadium - against Sevilla in July 2022
News

Gabriel Jesus Scores Hat-Trick On Home Debut As Arsenal Smash Sevilla To Win Emirates Cup

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Raheem Sterling (left) pictured scoring for Chelsea in a 3-1 friendly win over Udinese in July 2022
News

Chelsea End Mixed Pre-Season On High As Raheem Sterling Scores In Win Over Udinese

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces "The King" Will Play For Man United Against Rayo Vallecano

By Robert SummerscalesJul 29, 2022 4:25 PM EDT