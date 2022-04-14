Real Madrid Vs Man City Head To Head Is Dead Level Ahead Of Champions League Semi-Final

Manchester City and Real Madrid will do battle over two legs for a place in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final.

Bookmakers have made City the favorites to progress despite them facing the most successful club in European history.

But how much history is there between City and 13-time European champions Real?

Karim Benzema has scored three goals in five matches for Real Madrid against Manchester City IMAGO/PA Images/Oli Scarf

The two clubs have met six times before in competitive matches, with all of those coming in the last 10 years and all in the Champions League.

City have won the last two matches between the sides - a pair of 2-1 victories in the round of 16 during the 2019/20 season.

But remarkably after six games, the all-time head to head between City and Real is dead level, right down to their goal difference.

Real Madrid Vs Man City Head To Head

Games 6 Real wins 2 City wins 2 Draws 2 Real goals 7 City goals 7

The first ever meeting between the sides came in September 2012 when Real won 3-2 at the Bernabeu in a group match.

None of the City players who were in their squad that day are still at the club, but two of Real's scorers from the game remain. They are Marcelo and Karim Benzema.

Luka Modric is the other current Real player who featured in that first match.

Benzema has played in five of Real's six games against City, scoring in three of them.

Real Madrid Vs Man City Past Results