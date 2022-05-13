Real Madrid Will Line Up In Fluid 4-3-3 Formation Vs Liverpool, Says Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has said that his Real Madrid team will line up in a fluid 4-3-3 formation when they face Liverpool in the Champions League final.

When asked by AS what system he planned to use against the Reds, he replied: "The 4-3-3... that sometimes can change to a 4-4-2.

"I think there is no defined system, sometimes to put pressure on the pivot, as we did against City, you go from 4-3-3 to 4-4-1-1.

"The idea does not change much, just a little the way of defending the rival, of putting pressure on them."

Real beat Manchester City 6-5 on aggregate in their semi-final to set up their meeting with Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pictured gesturing to his players during their Champions League semi-final win over Manchester City IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

Despite the high-scoring nature of the contest, Real actually played rather defensively for much of the second leg, although that was largely dictated by City's dominance for 89 minutes.

Versatile midfielder Federico Valverde started the second leg as one of Real's designated forwards, allowing them to seamlessly switch to a more compact system when out of possession.

But Real went gung-ho for the final 20 minutes of normal time, after introducing winger Rodrygo as a substitute.

Rodrygo scored twice in the 90th minute from Real's first two shots on target to force extra time, where Karim Benzema completed the turnaround.

The impact Rodrygo had against City made a strong case for his inclusion from the start in the final. He is also a perfect fit for Real's traditional 4-3-3 formation.

But Ancelotti may well opt to again start with the 21-year-old on the bench, so that he can call upon him later as an impact sub.