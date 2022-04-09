Skip to main content

Romelu Lukaku Injury Update: Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea Striker's Absence At Southampton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel gave a Romelu Lukaku injury update after the striker missed his side's Premier League game at Southampton on Saturday.

Lukaku has scored 12 times in all competitions this season but Chelsea did not struggle for goals in his absence at St Mary's.

The Blues recorded the joint-fourth biggest away win in Premier League history by thrashing Southampton 6-0.

Chelsea may still wish to call upon their £97.5m man on Tuesday when they face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Romelu Lukaku pictured during Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in April 2022

But with Chelsea set to fly out to Madrid on Monday, Tuchel seemed unsure as to whether Lukaku would be fit in time for that match either.

Lukaku is currently suffering from Achilles pain and Tuchel told Sky Sports: He was not in training yesterday.

"It was too much pain. It is not much time as we leave the country on Monday so I will have to wait."

Lukaku made a 30-minute cameo appearance in the first leg against Real, which Chelsea lost 3-1 after a Karim Benzema hat-trick.

Although the Belgian was unable to score against Real, he had two big chances as the Spanish side struggled to cope with his aerial threat.

