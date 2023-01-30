Skip to main content

Sean Dyche Hired By Everton As Former Burnley Boss Signs Contract Until 2025

Sean Dyche has been officially confirmed as the new manager of Everton Football Club.

Dyche has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2025.

Speaking to his new club's official website, Dyche said: "Its an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.

"I know about Everton's passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We're ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

"We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

"Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they're so passionate.

"There is quality in this squad. But we have to make them shine. That's the job of me and my staff.

"We want to change the shape of this club going forward, remodel it in our style, but in a way that we can win. That's the task in front of us - make sure we're building, tactically and technically, giving players organisation, allow them the freedom to play, to go and enjoy their football because it's brilliant when the team's playing with a smile, but we've got to win."

Everton fired former manager Frank Lampard on January 23, 48 hours after his team had lost 2-0 to West Ham United in the Premier League.

That loss to West Ham left Everton 19th in the EPL table with just 15 points from 20 games this season.

Dyche's objective will be to guide Everton out of the relegation zone and maintain their status as one of only six clubs to have featured in every EPL season since the league's inception in 1992.

Avoiding relegation from the Premier League is a task that Dyche is no stranger to.

Dyche's last job was as manager of Burnley, where he spent nearly 10 years and took charge of 425 matches.

Sean Dyche pictured in December 2021 during his time as Burnley manager

After earning promotion from the Championship in 2014, Dyche failed to keep Burnley in the EPL at the first attempt.

But after winning the Championship in 2016, Burnley would spend the next six years in the Premier League.

Dyche guided to Burnley to finishes of 16th, 7th, 15th, 10th and 17th before he was fired in April of the 2021/22 season.

Burnley ended that season 18th and were relegated to the Championship.

While relegation for Burnley was disappointing, it was far from disastrous and had effectively been budgeted for by the club's cautious owners.

Conversely, relegation for Everton would be a financial nightmare. Everton are due to move into a new 52,000-seater stadium ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The stadium project is expected to cost the club around £760 million, according to a recent quote from Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

