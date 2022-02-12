Arsenal's Kieran Tierney Cited As Possible Marcelo Replacement At Real Madrid

Kieran Tierney already has a Scottish giant and an English giant on his resume.

The 24-year-old left-back is now being touted as a possible target for Spanish big boys Real Madrid.

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019, after winning four Scottish Premiership titles north of the border.

He quickly established himself as a fan favorite in London, with Arsenal supporters loving his high-energy levels and work-rate.

Tierney has been directly involved in 10 goals in his Premier League career, scoring three and assisting seven.

He is a full-back who affects games at both ends of the field. This certainly fits the mould for what Real expect from a player in this position.

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is reportedly a transfer target for Real Madrid this summer IMAGO/Andrew Yates

According to a report by El Espanol, Tierney is on Real's list of possible summer transfer targets as they are on the lookout for a new left-back.

Marcelo has been Real's main man at left-back over the past decade, helping the club win four Champions Leagues over that period.

But he has been used sparingly this season and is expected to leave when his contract expires in June, shortly after his 34th birthday.

With Marcelo largely watching on from the bench, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba have shared the role of left-back this season.

But this is not Alaba's natural position, so it makes sense that Real would move to replace Marcelo this summer in order to have two senior specialists on the left side of their defense.