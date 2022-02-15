Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo: Three Euro Giants Named As Possible Bidders If He Leaves Man United

Three of Europe's biggest clubs are said to be ready to re-home Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Manchester United this summer.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford on a wave of excitement in August after 12 years away, but his homecoming party has since fallen flat.

The 37-year-old has not scored or assisted in 2022 and United are far from assured of a place in next season's Champions League.

Ronaldo is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2024 but, according to a report by The Sun, he may wish to quit this summer if United finish outside of the Premier League's top four.

Should Ronaldo want to leave United but stay in Europe, the report names Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma as three clubs who have expressed their interest.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured playing for Man United in the rain at Burnley in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly attracted interest from PSG, Bayern Munich and Roma

PSG and Bayern may well have huge attacking holes to fill this summer as their current lead frontmen have both been linked with potential summer exits.

Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to leave PSG for Real Madrid in June, while Robert Lewandoski has also been cited as a man on Real's wish-list.

A move to PSG or Bayern could appeal to Ronaldo as his chances of winning major silverware would be very high.

Bayern are set to win the Bundesliga for a 10th straight year, while PSG are closing in on their 8th Ligue 1 title in 10 seasons.

On paper, Roma looks less appealing.

Roma have not won a major trophy since 2008.

Furthermore, they are managed by Jose Mourinho, who is said to have shared a fractious relationship with Ronaldo during their time together at Real between 2010 and 2013.

