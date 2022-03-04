Skip to main content

PSG Director Issues Defiant Kylian Mbappe Statement Amid Real Madrid Rumors

PSG director Leonardo has hinted that Kylian Mbappe may perform a U-turn and stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Mbappe, 23, has just four months left on his PSG contract and as things stand he will be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of June.

A move to Real Madrid was thought to have been virtually done, but Mbappe "has really thought things through", according to Leonardo.

Mbappe scored twice in a 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne last weekend as PSG moved 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

PSG are also well placed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, having beaten Real Madrid 1-0 in Paris in the first leg of their last 16 encounter.

Leonardo believes that PSG are building something that could persuade Mbappe to stick around.

Addressing the rumors around Mbappe's future, Leonardo told L'Equipe: "We are not sellers, that changes the spirit. Now, I think Kylian has really thought things through.

"The feeling we had on Saturday at the stadium was magnificent. Something is being created, not just for him.

"I'm not here to be cheesy but other clubs don't have ultras like that. It can weigh on you. It's a feeling, made up of an accumulation of little things. It's up to us to understand it and to know what it needs at any given moment."

There have been rumors of tension in the PSG locker room between Mbappe and fellow world stars Lionel Messi and Neymar.

But Leonardo insists that there is mutual respect between PSG's famous front three.

He added: "When you come to a team with maybe the best player in history, Neymar and him, you can say: 'Who is first, second, etc?' But there is a harmony, a respect between them."

Money could be another motivator PSG hope to use in their bid to keep Mbappe.

According to Marca last month, PSG have offered him a deal worth around €100m per year which would make him the highest paid soccer player in the world.

