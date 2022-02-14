Skip to main content

Rafael Leao Linked With Arsenal And Newcastle After Superb Start To 2022 At AC Milan

Rafael Leao is reportedly being lined up by two Premier League clubs following a superb start to 2022.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists in 498 minutes of game time for AC Milan this year.

He netted the winner on Sunday as Milan beat Sampdoria 1-0 to go top of Serie A.

Milan are the third club of Leao's senior career, after spells at Sporting Lisbon and Lille.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle are intent on becoming his fourth club this summer, according to a report by Fichajes.

The report claims that Milan will demand in excess of the €30m transfer fee they paid Lille for the player in 2019.

Rafael Leao shows off the name on his AC Milan shirt after scoring against Sampdoria in February 2022

Rafael Leao shows off the name on his AC Milan shirt after scoring against Sampdoria

Arsenal are 18 points above Newcastle in the Premier League right now, but that gap is expected to be closed next season.

The Magpies have the richest owners in football and a summer of heavy spending is on the cards.

Arsenal are also expected to be active in the summer window, especially up front where they will be left light after Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah depart on free transfers in June.

The Gunners have also been linked with a possible move for Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who has been on loan at Southampton this season.

Rafael Leao shows off the name on his AC Milan shirt after scoring against Sampdoria in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Rafael Leao Linked With Arsenal And Newcastle After Superb Start To 2022

38 seconds ago
Players pictured leaving the field after Brazil vs Argentina was suspended in September 2021
News

Spurs Duo & Aston Villa Pair Receive International Bans After COVID Chaos Last Year

46 minutes ago
Ronald Araujo pictured in action for Barcelona at Espanyol in February 2022
Watch

(Video) Barca Boss Xavi Not Happy With Araujo Over Espanyol Taunts

1 hour ago
Stan Kroenke receives the Lombardi Trophy after his Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI
Features

Don't Expect Arsenal Fans To Enjoy Absent Sugar Daddy Stan Kroenke's Super Bowl Success

3 hours ago
Gary Neville pictured working for Sky Sports
News

"Disrespectful" Man United Players Blasted By Club Legend Over Media Leaks

8 hours ago
Ramy Bensebaini pictured in Bundesliga action for Borussia Moenchengladbach
Transfer Talk

Man United Linked With Versatile Algerian Who Could Fill Problem Position

8 hours ago
Armando Broja pictured on his Chelsea debut in 2020
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Youngster Could Be Answer To Arsenal's Striking Issues

9 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku is mobbed by his Chelsea teammates after scoring in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Palmeiras
News

Club World Cup: Chelsea Complete Trophy Collection Thanks To Club Legend Kai Havertz

Feb 12, 2022
Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier watches on during his side's game at Everton in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: Four Goalkeepers On Barcelona Shortlist

Feb 12, 2022