Rafael Leao Linked With Arsenal And Newcastle After Superb Start To 2022 At AC Milan

Rafael Leao is reportedly being lined up by two Premier League clubs following a superb start to 2022.

The 22-year-old has scored five goals and provided two assists in 498 minutes of game time for AC Milan this year.

He netted the winner on Sunday as Milan beat Sampdoria 1-0 to go top of Serie A.

Milan are the third club of Leao's senior career, after spells at Sporting Lisbon and Lille.

Both Arsenal and Newcastle are intent on becoming his fourth club this summer, according to a report by Fichajes.

The report claims that Milan will demand in excess of the €30m transfer fee they paid Lille for the player in 2019.

Rafael Leao shows off the name on his AC Milan shirt after scoring against Sampdoria IMAGO/ULMER Pressebildagentur

Arsenal are 18 points above Newcastle in the Premier League right now, but that gap is expected to be closed next season.

The Magpies have the richest owners in football and a summer of heavy spending is on the cards.

Arsenal are also expected to be active in the summer window, especially up front where they will be left light after Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah depart on free transfers in June.

The Gunners have also been linked with a possible move for Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who has been on loan at Southampton this season.