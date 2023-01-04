Highlights: Man United 3-0 Bournemouth - Watch All The Goals, Including Luke Shaw Stunner

Marcus Rashford scored for the fourth game running for the first time in his club career as Manchester United thrashed Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Rashford got United's third goal of the night in the 86th minute after earlier strikes from Casemiro and Luke Shaw.

Casemiro opened the scoring midway through the first half by volleying home from a Christian Eriksen free-kick.

Shaw's goal arrived four minutes into the second half and it was a thing of beauty.

Luke Shaw pictured after scoring in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Bournemouth IMAGO/PA Images/Tim Goode

The left-back started the attack deep inside his own half before playing a one-two with Rashford and charging forward.

Shaw then gave the ball to Bruno Fernandes. He played it wide to Alejandro Garnacho, whose low cross was met authoritatively by Shaw on the penalty spot.

United were the much better side but Bournemouth had their moments and David de Gea was called on to make a save on four occasions.

But Rashford had the final word when he tapped in after a volleyed cross from Fernandes.

United have now won six straight games in all competitions. Their latest victory saw them strengthen their hold on fourth place in the Premier League table by moving five points clear of Tottenham in fifth.

Highlights: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth