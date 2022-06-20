Skip to main content

Hidden Camera Footage From Man United CEO Richard Arnold's Talks With Fans At Local Pub

Manchester United chief executive officer Richard Arnold met a group of fans at his local pub last week.

The fans had gathered at the drinking spot before planning to stage a protest against the running of the club outside Arnold's home.

After learning that the protesters were at the pub, Arnold decided to join them and discuss their concerns to avoid them moving on to his house.

Part of the meeting was secretly filmed using a camera phone hidden under a table.

Manchester United chief executive officer Richard Arnold pictured talking to fans at his local pub

Video: Richard Arnold Speaks To Man Utd Fans At Pub

Please note that the video below contains some swearing.

In the recorded conversation, Arnold admitted that last season - which was United's worst in Premier League history - had been "a f***ing nightmare".

Arnold also appeared to suggest that United had "burned" through £1 billion in recent years.

Despite this, Arnold assured supporters that money "is there" to buy players and build a brighter future under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Former Liverpool vice-captain Jamie Carragher praised Arnold for meeting with the protesters.

But Carragher criticized the fans for secretly filming Arnold and then posting the footage to social media.

Carragher tweeted: "Every fan moans about not getting access to people at the top of their club, this is the reason why they don't. Fair play to Richard Arnold".

Arnold has only been United's CEO since February when he replaced Ed Woodward, but he has been involved in the running of the club since 2007 and was managing director for nine years from 2013.

