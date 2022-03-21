Skip to main content

Watch Real Madrid Fans Taunt Barcelona About Lionel Messi Before Clasico Thrashing

Many Real Madrid fans began Sunday looking down at Barcelona.

After all, Real were 15 points clear of their rivals in La Liga going into the 249th Clasico.

Real fans were filmed outside the Bernabeu joyfully taunting Barcelona over the club's failure to keep Lionel Messi last summer.

Thousands of fans were gathered outside the club shop where they sang: "Where is Leo Messi?"

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in August after Barcelona were unable to extend his contract due to financial issues.

The 34-year-old is still the all-time leading scorer in Clasicos.

But Barcelona had a new scoring hero on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, making his Clasico debut, scored two goals and assisted another as Barcelona stunned the Bernabeu crowd to win 4-0.

Those who had earlier been laughing about Messi's exit from the Camp Nou were laughing no more.

Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo also got on the scoresheet.

Barcelona's win was their 97th victory over Real.

But Real still lead the overall Clasico head-to-head with 100 wins.

Lionel Messi holds up his Barcelona shirt in front of Real Madrid fans after scoring at the Bernabeu in 2017

