Watch Casemiro Score Two Goals In One Game For First Time In Over Three Years

Midfielder Casemiro scored the third and fourth goals of his Manchester United career during Saturday's FA Cup fourth round clash with Reading.

Casemiro opened the scoring at Old Trafford with a cheeky lobbed finish in the 55th minute after being set up by fellow Brazilian Antony.

The former Real Madrid star scored again three minutes later when he beat Reading keeper Joe Lumley from 30 yards.

Casemiro had not scored two goals in one game since January 2020 when he led Real to a 2-1 victory over Sevilla.

Manchester United
Manchester United

Casemiro pictured posing with a Manchester United jersey when he was introduced to fans at Old Trafford in August 2022
