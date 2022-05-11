Watch Kevin De Bruyne Score His First Man City Hat-Trick (All With His Left Foot) At Wolves

Kevin De Bruyne proved just why he is Manchester City's highest-earner on Wednesday by scoring a brilliant hat-trick against Wolves.

It has been widely reported that summer signing Erling Haaland will be given the same salary as De Bruyne when he joins City from Borussia Dortmund on July 1.

But De Bruyne reminded everyone why he is currently City's main man by netting on seven, 16 and 24 minutes at Molinuex.

De Bruyne is more of a creator than a goalscorer by trade, but his exhibition of finishing would have made a top striker like Haaland proud.

All three of De Bruyne's goals were scored with his left foot, which is supposedly his weaker foot.

The first came courtesy of a crisp low strike following a stylish one-two with Bernardo Silva.

His second was less aesthetically pleasing but he showed impressive anticipation to pounce upon an error by Wolves keeper Jose Sa.

De Bruyne's third was the pick of the bunch. He collected the ball midway inside the Wolves half on the right side of the field, before powering past Ruben Neves and firing home from just outside the penalty area.

Kevin De Bruyne holds up three fingers after scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

This was De Bruyne's first hat-trick since he struck three times for Genk in a 5-4 win over Club Brugge in October 2011.