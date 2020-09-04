Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

What’s Next for Indians Outfielder Jake Bauers?

Casey Drottar

Now there’s a name Cleveland Indians fans haven’t heard in a while.

Despite logging 423 plate appearances in 2019 -- his first year with the Tribe -- outfielder Jake Bauers has been a ghost this season. Though he made the initial 40-man roster, he was sent down to Cleveland’s satellite field in Lake County before the 2020 campaign began, residing there ever since.

That this is the case, especially considering how the Indians have handled their outfield throughout the season, appears to say something about Bauers.

While Cleveland finally seems to have established some semblance of an everyday outfield lineup, the team spent the first month of the season taking a constant mix-and-match approach. Yet, Bauers never received an opportunity.

It certainly makes you wonder what lies ahead when it comes to his future in Cleveland.

In fairness, Bauers’ 2019 numbers left a lot to be desired. The Indians gave him every opportunity to catch on, more often than not near the middle of the lineup, but he never quite found a rhythm. Bauers wrapped up the campaign with a wRC+ 22% below league average (78) and was worth -0.4 wins above replacement.

Much was made about his attempts to improve over the winter, working with coaches to develop a new plate approach as he sought success during his second season with the team.

Unfortunately, with underwhelming showings in both spring training and summer camp, Bauers found himself optioned to Lake County.

And there he remained, despite the fact Cleveland could never settle on an everyday outfield.

Ten different players logged outfield innings for the Indians during the first month of the season. The combinations were endless, production was absent (.253 combined wOBA through August) and it seemed like Cleveland was willing to try anyone when it came to seeking solutions.

Except Bauers.

Players like Oscar Mercado and Bradley Zimmer were sent down after opening the year in Cleveland. Greg Allen began the season with the Tribe, got optioned, then recalled and eventually traded. Daniel Johnson entered 2020 without a single big league inning to his name and still made five appearances this season.

Yet, we haven’t even heard Bauers’ name mentioned in potential call-up whispers.

Would auditioning an eleventh player for an outfield role have made sense? Maybe not.

Then again, neither did giving utility infielder Mike Freeman the fifth, sixth and seventh outfield starts of his five-year stint in the bigs.

Would the Indians Have Dealing for Starling Marte Have Made You Feel Better at the Trade Deadline?

We don’t have much insight on how Bauers is performing at the satellite camp. All we know is almost a dozen different players got a shot to stick in Cleveland’s outfield, and he wasn’t one of them.

At this point, it’s unlikely that’ll change.

Tyler Naquin and deadline acquisition Josh Naylor have the outfield corners locked down for the rest of the year, seemingly shutting the door on any opportunities for Bauers. Barring injuries, it feels safe to assume he’s officially not in Cleveland’s plans for 2020.

Will he be in them next year?

Provided he’s still with Cleveland, Bauers will get another look come spring. That said, he’ll once again have to stand out among a giant pile of outfielders.

The Indians are Indirectly Giving Jake Bauers a Wake-Up Call

While it’s impossible to predict offseason plans this far out, the same group -- Mercado, Naylor, Zimmer, Naquin, Johnson, Jordan Luplow, Delino DeShields Jr. and Franmil Reyes -- is under team control in 2021. As of now, it sounds like another year of trying to impress among the hoard is on Bauers’ horizon.

He could vie for playing time at first base, a position at which he’s logged 839.2 big league innings. After all, the likelihood of Cleveland picking up Carlos Santana’s $17.5 million option for next season seems low. This could open the door for Bauers to compete for that spot with prospect Bobby Bradley, or Naylor if a return to first is something the Indians would consider with him.

Of course, the Indians' willingness to give him a shot will depend on how highly they view his potential. That he didn’t gain any consideration this summer indicates there’s still room for improvement there. Additionally, it’s fair to wonder just how he’ll develop after an entire year away from live games.

Obviously that’s further on up the road. Who knows, perhaps a summer away from big league pressure may do wonders for Bauers. At just 24 years of age, it’s still far too early to give up on him.

All that said, it’s certainly noteworthy how infrequently we’ve heard mention of his name during the 2020 campaign. The Indians’ outfield was a revolving door through the first month of the season, yet Bauers never came through.

Breaking Down the First Week of Jake Bauers' New Plate Approach

Essentially, if Bauers is still viewed as a key piece to Cleveland’s future, the team has done little to indicate as much this summer.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI and follow Casey Drottar on Twitter @CDrottar19

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekend Pitching Matchups for the Indians and Brewers Series at Progressive Field

The Indians will host the Milwaukee Brewers in the first of a three-game set at Progressive Field Friday evening, coming off an off day and looking to stay atop the AL Central. Check out the pitching matchups for the three-game weekend set between the two teams.

Matt Loede

Would Dealing for OF Starling Marte Made You Feel Better About the Indians at the Deadline?

The Cleveland Indians were very active on Monday at the MLB trade deadline as they dealt away pitcher Mike Clevinger along with Greg Allen and a future player for half a dozen players. That's not all the club was trying to do, as a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal states the Indians were one of the team's with heavy interest in Diamondbacks OF Starling Marte.

Matt Loede

by

Sinjin

Former Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Takes a Loss in First Start with Padres

Former Tribe number two pitcher Mike Clevinger put on a Padres uniform for the first time on Thursday, pitching in his first game against the Los Angeles Angels. Clevinger threw well, but Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney threw just a bit better, as Clevinger took the loss as the Padres fell to Los Angeles 2-0.

Matt Loede

Indians Closer Brad Hand Selected as a Nominee for the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award

Tribe closer Brad Hand and his wife have been very active in the Northeast Ohio community doing plenty of charity work since he was acquired from the Padres. Hand was honored Thursday as the Indians 2020 choice for the Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers. The winner of the award will be announced September 27th.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Top Three Teams in the AL Central with Four Weeks Left in the Season

Three teams are fighting for the top spot in the American League Central division, as with four weeks left the Indians, White Sox and Twins are all within 1.5 of each other. There's plenty of reasons to like each team, and today we break down how each team looks and the keys for each to win the division moving forward.

Matt Loede

Rest in Peace, Pitcher Tom Seaver

Hall of Fame pitcher and Mets legend Tom Seaver has passed away. He was 75 years old.The baseball Hall of Famer announced that Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.Seaver also known as "Tom Terrific" won an MLB-best 25 games in the 1969 season

Zach Shafron

Former Indians Pitcher and Longtime Twins Broadcaster Bert Blyleven Calling it a Career

Bert Blyleven was a staple in the television broadcast booth for the Minnesota Twins since 1986. Wednesday night he tweeted out that his time calling games for the franchise he played 11 seasons for is over. The Hall of Fame pitcher is walking away after 24 years being part of the broadcast booth, stating in a series of tweets that he'll stay on as a special assistant with Minnesota.

Matt Loede

by

dukebogart66

Game #37 Observations: Tyler Naquin Does it All in Indians’ 5-0 Win Over Royals

The Indians got a big night at the plate from Tyler Naquin, who hit a pair of homers as the Tribe shutout the Royals 5-0. Triston McKenzie moved to 2-0 in three starts with a 1.69 ERA with four walks and 19 strikeouts. The rookie pitcher needed just 81 pitches thanks to six strikeouts and no walks in six innings of work. Brad Hand came in to close it out, and hasn't allowed a base runner since August 18th.

Casey Drottar

Mike Clevinger Puts Out an Emotional Tribute Thanking the Cleveland Indians

The Indians Monday traded away number two starter Mike Clevinger to the Padres, but it wasn't easy letting him go. Tuesday "Sunshine" put out an emotional tribute thanking members of the Indians staff, teammates, the front office and fans. While he's not with the team anymore, Clevinger's impact will be felt for a long time to come with the players the Indians got back.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

So the Cycle Continues as the Indians Trade Another Big Name for Prospects

Monday saw again the Indians take a solid piece of talent from their pitching staff who is an established number two in the rotation, and trade him away for six players that most know next to nothing about. Mike Clevinger to the Padres again showed how the Indians do business, and why fans get upset about it. Even if a few of the six players acquired Monday pan out, what's to say the Indians won't just deal them in a few years as well?

Zach Shafron

by

Indiansfanforever