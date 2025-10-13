Cincinnati Reds Re-Sign Former Phillies Draft Pick to Minor League Deal
The Reds have agreed to a new deal with minor league pitcher Julian Garcia, according to Ari Alexander.
Garcia joined the Reds organization in late August and made three starts with the Chattanooga Lookouts. The 30-year-old gave up just two earned runs in 16 innings pitched, while striking out 21.
Garcia was drafted in the 10th round by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2016 MLB Draft. He made it as high up as Triple-A with the Phillies.
Before signing with the Reds, Garcia pitched in Independent ball for the Kansas City Monarchs. He posted a 3.39 ERA over 111 2/3 innings, while striking out 163 batters.
We couldn’t be happier as an organization to be able to share this news, and I couldn’t be more proud as his manager,” Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said when Garcia signed with the Reds earlier this year. “They’re all special. This is as special as they come.”
With the Monarchs, Garcia struck out 14 batters in a game twice. It will be interesting to see if he gets an invitation to Major League spring training in 2026.
