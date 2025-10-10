One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cole Schoenwetter
The Reds drafted right-handed pitcher Cole Schenwetter out of San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara, California, with their fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
"The Reds had the No. 7 overall pick and a Competitive Balance Round A pick heading into the 2023 Draft, giving them the sixth-largest bonus pool, and they weren’t afraid to spread the money around," MLB Pipeline wrote. "They went almost three times over slot in the fourth round to sign Schoenwetter away from his commitment to his hometown Santa Barbara Gauchos."
Schoenwetter has struggled in his two seasons with the ACL Reds and High-A Daytona, but started to really show some promise towards the second half of last season with Daytona.
In his last three starts of the season, he gave up just one earned run in 12 innings of work, while striking out 15 and walking just three.
We sat down with Schoenwetter for a one-on-one interview and discussed his journey from California to the Reds organization, adjusting from high school to pro ball, what the offseason looks like for a minor league pitcher, and so much more.
You can watch the full interview below:
