Reds Minor Leaguer Randy Wynne Makes Decision About Future With Organization
Cincinnati Reds minor league pitcher Randy Wynne has elected free agency, according to the Minor League transaction log.
The 32-year-old has been with the Reds organization since 2019. He appeared in one game for Cincinnati in 2023 and appeared in another one in 2025.
In six seasons in the minor leagues, Wynne is 26-30 with an ERA of 4.85. The right-hander is known for throwing strikes and pitching to contact. He has struck out 364 batters and walked 102 batters in 516 1/3 innings.
Wynne has elected free agency, but can always decide to come back to the organization later in the offseason.
We recently sat down with former Reds Director of Pitching Initiatives and founder of Driveline Baseball, Kyle Boddy, who worked a lot with Wynne in his time with Cincinnati.
He mentioned Wynne multiple times in the interview below.
The Reds went 83-79 this season and made it back to the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast