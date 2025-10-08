Inside The Reds

Reds Top Prospect Ready to Rebound From Tough Season

Collier is playing in the Arizona Fall League.

Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; National League Future infielder Cam Collier (23) reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning against the National League Future team during the Major league All-Star Futures game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
After a fantastic season with High-A Dayton last year at just 19 years old, Cam Collier's 2025 season got off to a tough start when he injured his left thumb's ulnar collateral ligament in a spring training game in March. The injury required surgery.

When he finally got his season started with Double-A Chattanooga, which started on June 17 after having a short rehab assignment with the ACL Reds and Dayton, Collier struggled out of the gate.

In his first 44 games, he slashed just .224/.360/.296 with 10 extra-base hits, but no home runs.

"It was very frustrating but it's part of baseball," Collier told MLB.com's Jim Callis. "I also know that every failure eventually ends with a success. The thumb bothered me at the beginning, and it was Double-A and an adjustment period getting used to the older arms. At the end of the day, I got better."

However, in his last 30 games, he started to find his groove at the plate, slashing .313/.394/.420 with eight extra-base hits, including two home runs.

It's always a challenging thing to recover from surgery. Collier is playing in the Arizona Fall League this month to make up for the games missed in the regular season and to continue to get live reps. It's easy to forget he's still just 20 years old.

The Reds believe Collier has a bright future ahead of him.

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

