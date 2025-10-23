Cincinnati Reds Sign 18-Year-Old to Summer League Roster
The Cincinnati Reds signed 18-year-old right-handed pitcher Jose Navarrete to a minor league deal earlier this month.
He is listed on the Dominican Summer League roster.
Notable Dominican Summer League Prospects
Adolfo Sanchez
The Reds had two of their Top 30 prospects play in the DSL last season. Adolfo Sanchez, their No. 11-ranked prospect, had a massive season in 2025. The 18-year-old played in 36 games and slashed .339/.474/.504 with 13 extra-base hits. He played all three outfield positions.
"Sanchez still has plenty of projection and physical ability that he needs to learn how to use consistently," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He entered pro ball with the reputation of having a simple left-handed swing that can produce hard contact and a solid approach. He's shown some loft in his swing with more gap power now, but the thinking was more would come with maturation. He needs to learn to get his bat into a better position so he can stay through the zone and be on time more consistently which would help him reduce his nearly 34 percent strikeout rate during his debut."
He was promoted to the Arizona Complex League after the season.
Liberts Aponte
Aponte is Cincinnati's No. 19-ranked prospect. Still only 17, Aponte had a strong year in the DSL in 2025. The shortstop played in 45 games, slahing .247/.368/.461 with 16 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases.
"As intriguing as his bat might end up being, Aponte’s glove is what got him paid. He’s possibly the best defender in his signing class, with evaluators saying things like he has magic in his hands," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He makes tough plays look easy with plenty of flash along the way."
The Reds have plenty of young talent throughout the organization.
