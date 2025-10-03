MLB Analyst Has High Praise for Cincinnati Reds, Despite Playoff Loss to Dodgers
The Cincinnati Reds made it to the postseason for the first time since 2020 and for just the second time since 2013. However, they were bounced from the National League Wild Card series by the Los Angeles Dodgers after just two games.
Despite the loss, MLB analsyt Mark DeRosa had a lot of good things to say about the Reds.
"So many good things came out of this year," DeRosa said. "Their starting rotation is good enough to take them to a World Series; they keep getting better. Hunter Greene is going to keep getting better. Lodolo was fantastic. Abbott was an All-Star for them this year. Santillan and Pagan on the backend of the bullpen. Sal Stewart came up at the end of the year and looks like an offensive force."
Cincinnati's 83 wins are the most they've had since the 2021 season.
“I think we’ve got a really good group here," Spencer Steer told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "We’ve got a lot of talent in this room. We’ve got to go out and earn it. We’ve got to work hard this offseason and come back with a chip on our shoulder and play baseball. You know anything can happen, obviously. I like this group. Hopefully we can make a statement next year.”
You can watch the full clip from MLB Network below:
