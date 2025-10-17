Inside The Reds

Phillies Expected to Trade or Release Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

This isn't too surprising.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 25, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) hits a single against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Phillies are expected to trade or release veteran and former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

The 33-year-old spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Cincinnati, slashing .284/.343/.550 with 100 extra-base hits in 198 games.

The Reds offered him a qualifying offer, but he decided to sign a five-year, $100 million deal with the Phillies. The Reds received a compensation draft pick in return, and that draft pick ended up being top prospect Sal Stewart.

Castellanos struggled in 2025, slashing just .250/.294/694 in 147 games with Philadelphia. He is still signed through the 2026 season.

The Reds certainly need to find offense this offseason, but Castellanos isn't the solution. He is aging and is still owed a good amount of money.

He's had a 13-year career and has played for the Tigers, Phillies, Reds, and Cubs.

The Reds went 83-79 in Terry Francona's first season as manager with the club and made the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

