Reds Make Decision on Future of Terry Francona's Coaching Staff
The Reds finished the 2025 season with an 83-79 record and an appearance in the postseason for the first time since the shortened 2020 season.
They were bounced by the Los Angeles Dodgers in just two games in the National League Wild Card series.
On Monday, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall and General Manager Brad Meador spoke to reporters about the 2025 season and the offseason ahead.
"Nick Krall announced on Monday that all of the coaches have been invited to return," Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard wrote.
There was no question that Pitching Coach Derek Johnson would return, but some people wondered if Major League Hitting Coach Chris Valaika would return after the offense struggled in 2025. It appears he will be back.
Bench coaches Brad Mills and Freddie Benavides are also set to return.
While making the postseason was a great first step, the Reds need to continue to build on that and turn making the postseason into an expectation.
“Internally, some guys need to step up,” Meador said. “We need guys to have good offseasons, show back up ready to go and show back up ready to take the next step. We all know we need to take the next step. Part of that is leadership. Some of the young guys aren’t young anymore.”
The Reds have an important offseason ahead.
You can read Goldsmith's full article with more quotes from Krall and Meador here.
