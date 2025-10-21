Reds’ Success on the Field Translates to Big Gains in Viewership
The Cincinnati Reds saw significant growth across streaming and television platforms in the 2025 season, according to a press release put out by FanDuel Sports Network last week.
Using a method that combines streaming and television numbers, the Reds averaged 132,8000 viewers per game, which is up 21% compared to the 2024 season.
“We are so grateful to our fans for this significant increase in viewership across all platforms on FanDuel Sports Network as they followed this exciting Reds team led by Terry Francona,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President & Chief Executive Officer. “The expanded streaming options made available to fans living in parts of eight states, in addition to the loyal fans tuning in through traditional platforms, made our partnership with FanDuel even stronger by reaching more viewers.”
The Reds went 83-79 and made it back to the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013. They were eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card series in just two games.
While making the postseason is a great step, the Reds have not won a postseason series since 1995, and that is what their goal should be next season.
You can read the full press release here.
