Reds Top Prospect Impresses in Arizona Fall League Debut

He just keeps getting better.

Greg Kuffner

Daytona Tortuga’s Alfredo Duno (16) steals second base during a game against Clearwater Threshers at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds No. 2 ranked prospect Alfredo Duno had a fantastic season and that continued in the Arizona Fall League on Friday afternoon. In a game where he was catching Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder, he also impressed at the plate, going 1-2 with two RBIs and three walks.

“Being a catcher and hitter is obviously a tough challenge, but I enjoy catching because you kind of feel in control of the game,” Duno told MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo. “It’s a really good challenge and I enjoy it.”

He was named the Florida State League's Most Valuable Player for the 2025 season. The 19-year-old had a batting average of .287, slugged .518, and had an OPS of .948. He also hit 18 home runs with 81 RBIs. Duno led the FSL in OPS, home runs, RBIs, runs scored, doubles, walks, on-base percentage, and slugging. He finished second in batting average and hits.

Duno will likely begin next season with High-A Dayton, but if he could climb up the ranks fast if he continues to produce.

We recently sat down with Tortugas pitcher Cole Schoenwetter and asked him about being Duno's teammates and what has impressed him about the top prospect.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

