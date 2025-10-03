Inside The Reds

Sal Stewart Has Surprising Reaction to Cincinnati Reds' Playoff Loss to Dodgers

The Reds fell to the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) plays a ground ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (43) plays a ground ball off the bat of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Enrique Hernandez (8) in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After the Reds were knocked out of the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, multiple players spoke to the media, but rookie Sal Stewart took the loss especially hard and blamed himself for the loss.

"I didn't execute bases loaded," Stewart told Caleb Noe of WCPO. "I didn't get the job done and then I went out on the field and couldn't make the throw to Nick so that inning was definitely a big turning point. Tough pill to swallow."

Stewart was 2-4 with three RBIs in the game and became the youngest player in franchise history to start a postseason game for the Reds.

"No accomplishment. I cost the team the game. Simple as that."

While Stewart did make a couple of mistakes, the loss was certainly not all on his shoulders. However, you have to love a kid with such high expectations for himself and someone who wants to win so badly.

He slashed .255/.293/.545 with a team-leading five home runs in 18 games since he was called up.

Stewart appears to be on his way to a fantastic Major League career.

