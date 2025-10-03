Sal Stewart Has Surprising Reaction to Cincinnati Reds' Playoff Loss to Dodgers
After the Reds were knocked out of the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night, multiple players spoke to the media, but rookie Sal Stewart took the loss especially hard and blamed himself for the loss.
"I didn't execute bases loaded," Stewart told Caleb Noe of WCPO. "I didn't get the job done and then I went out on the field and couldn't make the throw to Nick so that inning was definitely a big turning point. Tough pill to swallow."
Stewart was 2-4 with three RBIs in the game and became the youngest player in franchise history to start a postseason game for the Reds.
"No accomplishment. I cost the team the game. Simple as that."
While Stewart did make a couple of mistakes, the loss was certainly not all on his shoulders. However, you have to love a kid with such high expectations for himself and someone who wants to win so badly.
He slashed .255/.293/.545 with a team-leading five home runs in 18 games since he was called up.
Stewart appears to be on his way to a fantastic Major League career.
