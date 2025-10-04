Inside The Reds

Texas Rangers Hire Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder as Next Manager

Schumaker took the year off of managing before agreeing to a deal with the Rangers.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 20, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Skip Schumaker (55) hits a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Skip Schumaker has agreed to be the next manager of the Texas Rangers, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB Network.

Schumaker played in 214 games for the Reds across the 2014 and 2015 seasons. The outfielder slashed .238/.297/.322 with 35 extra-base hits in his two seasons with the Reds.

He played with the Cardinals for eight seasons and the Dodgers for one season.

Schumaker managed the Marlins in 2023 and 2024. He was named the National League Manager of the Year in the 2023 season, but left the Marlins shortly before the end of the 2024 season. He did not manage in 2025.

Schumaker was rumored to be a candidate for Cincinnati's managerial opening last offseason before the Reds ultimately hired Terry Francona.

The Ranger finished the season 81-81 and missed the playoffs. You can see the full announcement below:

