MLB Executive Weighs in on Reds' Chances of Signing Kyle Schwarber

The Winter Meetings start this week, which is where offseason rumors and the free agent market start to heat up.

The Reds continue to get mentioned in the Kyle Schwarber rumors.

However, one MLB General Manager told Bob Nightengale that he would be shocked if he didn't end up back in Philadelphia.

“I’d be shocked if Schwarber doesn’t re-sign in Philly," the GM told USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “[President] Dave Dombrowski knows much he means to that club and won’t let him go."

This isn't surprising to hear. The Phillies have always been the favorite to re-sign the 32-year-old.

Cincinnati struggled offensively in 2025, and they desperately need a power bat in the middle of the order, and Schwarber is that. The slugger had a huge season in 2025, slashing .240/.365/.563 with 81 extra-base hits, including a National League-leading 56 home runs.

Nightengale reported that the Red Sox, Mets, Orioles, and Phillies are also pursuing the free agent slugger.

Schwarber would most likely be the Reds' biggest free agent signing in their franchise's history.

We should continue to hear more this week from the Winter Meetings.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



