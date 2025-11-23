Ridiculous Trade Idea Has Reds Landing Game Changing Talent

With all of the Hunter Greene trade rumors this offseason, the team at Just Baseball Media came up with a trade that would send him to Arizona for Ketel Marte.

They suggest the Reds could trade Greene, Matt McLain, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand for Marte.

Respectfully, that would be a wild trade and one that heavily favors Arizona.

Marte is a great player and a three-time All-Star, but he is also already 32 years old and is under contract through the 2030 season. Marte slashed .283/.376/.517 with 57 extra-base hits, including 28 home runs in 2025.

Greene is under a team-friendly deal that puts him up contract through the 2029 season and he's also still 26 years old, the prime of his career.

While the Reds need offense and Marte would certainly help them, suggesting Cincinnati would need to add on McLain and Encarnacion-Strand on top of their ace to land a 32-year-old Marte is ludicrous.

If anything, the Reds would be asking for a prospect or two with Marte in a trade for Greene.

Nick Krall seemed to push back on the idea that the Reds will trade their ace this offseason.

"Guys pitch through a lot of different things," Krall said on the Reds Hot Stove last week. "Hunter grinded through the end of the year. It’s really tough to get rid of a top -of-the-otation starter. I am not ever going to say never, but it’s a really thugh thing to actually do.”

I understand Greene has struggled to stay healthy, but it would take an absolute haul for Nick Krall and the front office to even consider moving on from him.

You can see the other mock trades below:

Ketel Marte to the Cincinnati Reds pic.twitter.com/l1tsR8iBFL — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 21, 2025

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



