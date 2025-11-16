Cincinnati Reds Release Minor League Pitcher

The Cincinnati Reds have released minor league left-handed pitcher Bryan Diaz, according to the team's transaction log.

The 22-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Reds Dominican Summer League team in 2023. He gave up 16 runs on 15 hits in 12 1/3 innings. He struggled with his command, walking 17 and striking out 16.

The Reds had 20 minor leaguers elect free agency on earlier this month. The Reds have the option, as well as every other team in Major League Baseball, to sign these players.

The list of Reds minor leaguers who became free agents is below:

Davis Wendzel

Alex Young

P.J. Higgins

Lenny Torres Jr.

Drew Parrish

Arij Fransen

Zach Willeman

Eric Yang

Evan Kravetz

Edwin Ríos

Brandon Komar

T.J. Sikkema

Joel Valdez

Tejay Antone

Charlie Barnes

Buck Farmer

Levi Jordan

Adam Plutko

Josh Staumont

Alan Busenitz

Earlier this week, they agreed to a new deal with fan-favorite Tejay Antone.

You can see the full minor league transaction log here.

