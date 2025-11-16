Cincinnati Reds Release Minor League Pitcher
The Cincinnati Reds have released minor league left-handed pitcher Bryan Diaz, according to the team's transaction log.
The 22-year-old appeared in 12 games for the Reds Dominican Summer League team in 2023. He gave up 16 runs on 15 hits in 12 1/3 innings. He struggled with his command, walking 17 and striking out 16.
The Reds had 20 minor leaguers elect free agency on earlier this month. The Reds have the option, as well as every other team in Major League Baseball, to sign these players.
The list of Reds minor leaguers who became free agents is below:
- Davis Wendzel
- Alex Young
- P.J. Higgins
- Lenny Torres Jr.
- Drew Parrish
- Arij Fransen
- Zach Willeman
- Eric Yang
- Evan Kravetz
- Edwin Ríos
- Brandon Komar
- T.J. Sikkema
- Joel Valdez
- Tejay Antone
- Charlie Barnes
- Buck Farmer
- Levi Jordan
- Adam Plutko
- Josh Staumont
- Alan Busenitz
Earlier this week, they agreed to a new deal with fan-favorite Tejay Antone.
You can see the full minor league transaction log here.
