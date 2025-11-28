Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Texas Tech Pitcher to Contract

The Cincinnati Reds have signed right-handed pitcher Taylor Floyd to a minor league deal, according to the team's transaction log.

The 27-year-old had a 4.53 ERA in 45 appearances out of the bullpen for the Mariners’ Double-A team during the 2025 season.

Floyd was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 10th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Texas Tech University.

The right-hander has yet to make his major league debut. He has spent time with the Brewers, Minnesota Twins, and Seattle Mariners throughout his career.

He will provide the Reds with minor league pitching depth, which is something teams can never have enough of.

In six minor league seasons, Floyd has an ERA of 4.42 in 224 games.

The Reds finished the 2025 season with an 83-79 record. They made the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013 before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card series.

