Cincinnati Reds Make Decision on Future of Three Veteran Players
The Cincinnati Reds had three options they needed to decide on by the end of the day on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, they announced that they declined the 2026 club option for pitcher Scott Barlow, declined the mutual option on Austin Hays, and declined the club option for Brent Suter.
Barlow's option was for $6 million, and that is a hefty price to pay for a reliever that doesn't pitch in the high-leverage innings.
Hays had a solid year for the Reds, but struggled against right-handed pitching. He had a $12 million mutual option that seemed to pricey for a platoon player who has struggled to stay healthy. The Reds can use this $12 million to go try to sign a more productive bat.
Suter had a $3 million club option. While $3 million is expensive for a pitcher who rarely pitches in medium to high leverage situations, Suter is clearly a favorite in the clubhouse. Although the Reds declined the option, it wouldn't surprise me to see them sign him to a smaller deal to stay with the organization.
I am not surprised by any of these decisions, and the Reds made the right move by declining all three options. They still have the option to negotiate a new deal with all three players.
You can see the team's full announcement below:
