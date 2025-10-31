Cincinnati Reds Make Roster Move on Veteran Infielder
The Cincinnati Reds have outrighted infielder Santiago Espinal off the 40-man roster, according to Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard.
The move does not come as a big surprise, as there isn't a spot for Espinal to get much playing time, and he was due to make almost $3 million in 2026.
The Reds traded for Espinal ahead of the 2024 season. In 232 across two seasons, Espinal has been a nice presence defensively, but struggled offensively, slashing .245/.294/.322 with 33 extra-base hits.
After hitting nine home runs in 118 games in 2024, Espinal failed to go deep in 114 games in the 2025 season.
When Cincinnati traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates and top prospect Sal Stewart got promoted from Triple-A Louisville, there simply wasn't anywhere for Espinal to play. He tallied just 32 plate appearances after the trade deadline.
This was a move I expected the Reds to make and they'll save a couple million dollars by doing so.
You can see Goldsmith's full post on X below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast