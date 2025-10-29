Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Make Roster Move, Outright Veteran Pitcher

This isn't surprising.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ian Gibaut (79) is pulled by manner Terry Francona after giving up a go-ahead three-run home run to San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) in the top of the ninth inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The Giants won 6-4.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ian Gibaut (79) is pulled by manner Terry Francona after giving up a go-ahead three-run home run to San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) in the top of the ninth inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The Giants won 6-4.
The Cincinnati Reds have outrighted veteran pitcher Ian Gibaut to Triple-A Louisville, according to the team's Minor League transaction log.

Gibaut has the option to reject the assignment in favor of free agency.

The 31-year-old appeared in 25 games for the Reds this season with a 4.62 ERA. The veteran struggled to stay healthy in 2025 and had multiple stints on the injured list.

Gibaut had his rehab assignment paused in August and underwent surgery to repair his labrum and reattach his biceps tendon to his upper arm, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.

The veteran has appeared in 143 games with Cincinnati over four seasons with a 3.92 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings.

I wouldn't be surprised if Gibaut elects free agency, but if he does decide to stay with the organization, he adds depth to an already deep pitching staff.

The Reds went 83-79 in 2025 and made the postseason for the first time since 2020. They fell in two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Series.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

