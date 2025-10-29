Cincinnati Reds Make Roster Move, Outright Veteran Pitcher
The Cincinnati Reds have outrighted veteran pitcher Ian Gibaut to Triple-A Louisville, according to the team's Minor League transaction log.
Gibaut has the option to reject the assignment in favor of free agency.
The 31-year-old appeared in 25 games for the Reds this season with a 4.62 ERA. The veteran struggled to stay healthy in 2025 and had multiple stints on the injured list.
Gibaut had his rehab assignment paused in August and underwent surgery to repair his labrum and reattach his biceps tendon to his upper arm, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.
The veteran has appeared in 143 games with Cincinnati over four seasons with a 3.92 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings.
I wouldn't be surprised if Gibaut elects free agency, but if he does decide to stay with the organization, he adds depth to an already deep pitching staff.
The Reds went 83-79 in 2025 and made the postseason for the first time since 2020. They fell in two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Series.
