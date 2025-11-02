Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder Struggles in Arizona Fall League Start
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder struggled in his Arizona Fall League start on Saturday afternoon.
The former first-round draft pick gave up three runs on three hits and two home runs over three innings. He walked a batter and struck out two. Lowder's ERA is now up to 5.00 in the AFL.
Lowder missed the entire 2025 season due to forearm and oblique injuries.
Other Notable Performances on Saturday
Leo Balcazar continued his hot hitting on Saturday, going 2-4 with a walk and a stolen base. He also made his second error of the fall. Balcazar is playing a lot of third base, a position he has not played much in his professional career. He is hitting .361 with an OPS of .862 in the AFL.
Cam Collier went 1-4 with two RBIs and a walk. Collier played first base and is hitting .246 with an OPS of .771 this fall.
Alfredo Duno started at catcher on Saturday and his offensive struggles continued. He went 0-5 and is now hitting just .162 with an OPS of .522. It's important to note that Duno is one of the youngest players in the AFL.
The Javelinas fell 6-4 and are now 10-10 on the season.
