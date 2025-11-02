Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder Struggles in Arizona Fall League Start

Lowder has struggled his last two times out.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 10, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder struggled in his Arizona Fall League start on Saturday afternoon.

The former first-round draft pick gave up three runs on three hits and two home runs over three innings. He walked a batter and struck out two. Lowder's ERA is now up to 5.00 in the AFL.

Lowder missed the entire 2025 season due to forearm and oblique injuries.

Other Notable Performances on Saturday

Leo Balcazar continued his hot hitting on Saturday, going 2-4 with a walk and a stolen base. He also made his second error of the fall. Balcazar is playing a lot of third base, a position he has not played much in his professional career. He is hitting .361 with an OPS of .862 in the AFL.

Cam Collier went 1-4 with two RBIs and a walk. Collier played first base and is hitting .246 with an OPS of .771 this fall.

Alfredo Duno started at catcher on Saturday and his offensive struggles continued. He went 0-5 and is now hitting just .162 with an OPS of .522. It's important to note that Duno is one of the youngest players in the AFL.

The Javelinas fell 6-4 and are now 10-10 on the season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster


Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram


Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News