Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Kansas University Catcher to Minor League Deal
The Cincinnati Reds have signed former Kansas University catcher Ian Francis to a minor league deal, according to the team's transaction log.
Francis slashed .247/.372/.420 with 13 extra-base hits in 54 games with the Kayhawks in 2025. He had spent his previous three seasons with Youngstown State University.
After his collegiate career ended, Francis played summer ball with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. In 32 games, the 22-year-old slashed .265/.385/.343 with eight extra-base hits.
He also saw time at first base and left field in summer league.
Francis was assigned to the ACL Reds.
If there is one position that Cincinnati has struggled with drafting and developing, it's catcher. Although they signed him in the international signing period and didn't draft him, Cincinnati is hoping that luck turns with catcher Alfredo Duno, their No. 2-ranked prospect. However, Duno is still just 19 years old and spent the entire 2025 season with Low-A Daytona.
You can watch highlights of Francis below:
