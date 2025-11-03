Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Trade Outfielder to Tampa Bay Rays

This move clears up a roster spot on the 40-man roster.

President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.
President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes questions during an event to introduce the new manager of the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have traded outfielder Ryan Vilade to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced on Monday morning.

The Reds acquired Ryan Vilade off of waivers from the Cardinals in June. He appeared in one game for Cincinnati, but did not get an at-bat.

In 65 games with Triple-A Louisville, Vilade slashed .296/.381/.536 with 31 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs.

The Reds have some prospects that they are likely wanting to add to the 40-man roster to protect them ahead of December's Rule 5 Draft. This is a move that simply clears up a roster spot.

Last week, the Reds non-tendered Santiago Espinal and Ian Gibaut. Both players declined their option and elected to become free agents.

The Reds finished the 2025 season 83-79 and made the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013. They fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in two games in the National League Wild Card series.

