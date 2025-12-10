Inside The Reds

Dusty Baker Weighs in on Reds' Approach in Free Agency

The Reds need a power bat this offseason.
Greg Kuffner|
| Jeff Swinger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Reds fans were disappointed on Tuesday when Kyle Schwarber announced he was re-signing with the Philadelphia Phillies. Though the Reds gave a decent offer, fans were more disappointed when they heard the Reds offered $25 million less than the Phillies.

While speaking in a media session representing Nicaragua's World Baseball Classic Team, former Reds manager Dusty Baker weighed in on Cincinnati missing out on Schwarber.

"He might have hit 72 in Cincinnati," Baker told The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer. "The Phillies have a good-hitting ballpark. But Cincinnati's a really good hitting ballpark."

The Reds apparently flew Schwarber out in late November to give their pitch to him. The Reds believed Schwarber's camp showed serious interest in returning home to play for the Reds.

Unfortunately, not enough for take a $25 million discount.

When Baker was asked about adding Schwarber to Cincinnati's lineup with all of the talented pitching already on the roster, he emphasized the importance of going and getting somebody else.

"Too late, man. No, I'm serious. It's too late. It's over with. They better go get somebody else."

The former manager is right. The Reds need offensive help in a big way, and it would be malpractice to ignore that in the offseason after your first playoff appearance in 12 years.

You can read The Enquirer's full article on Cincinnati's pitch to land Schwarber here.

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

