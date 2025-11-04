Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment by Tampa Bay Rays
Former Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild was designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday after they traded for outfielder Ryan Vilade from Cincinnati.
Fairchild was picked up by the Rays after being DFA'd by the Atlanta Braves, but never played in a game for them after he suffered a right oblique strain in July.
The Reds traded Fairchild to the Braves in spring training and he slashed .216/.273/.333 in 58 games with Atlanta.
The 29-year-old spent three seasons with the Reds, slashing .232/.316/.403 with 49 extra-base hits and 23 stolen bases.
Fairchild was drafted in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Reds. He made his Major League debut on July 6, 2021, against the Colorado Rockies.
Fairchild is a good defensive outfielder and has shown the ability to hit left-handed pitching well. It doesn't seem like Cincinnati would bring him out, but I also wouldn't fully rule it out.
