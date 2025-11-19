Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Designated for Assignment by Pittsburgh Pirates
In this story:
The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Dauri Moreta.
Moreta pitched in 39 games for the Reds in 2021 and 2022. The right-hander had a 5.14 ERA in 42 innings pitched.
The 29-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Pirates. In 2025, he appeared in 18 games and gave up six earned runs in 16 2/3 innings. He walked seven and struck out 19.
Moreta made his MLB debut with the Reds and pitched a scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals on September 26, 2021.
In 2021, Moreta was named the Reds minor league pitcher of the year.
"Dauri Moreta began his Triple-A career with 22 consecutive appearances with no earned runs, ranking as the third-longest streak in all of Minor League Baseball in 2021," MLB.com wrote. "Since 2005 (MLBAM data era), Moreta's streak ranks as the longest in a single season for any Bats pitcher and the second-longest overall for the Bats behind only Jumbo Diaz, who pitched 31 straight games with 0 ER from June 10, 2015 - June 14, 2016 (34.2ip)."
He could be someone that the Reds could take a flyer on and look into bringing back.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4