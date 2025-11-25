Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Traded to Boston Red Sox

Former Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray is being traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.

Gray had a down season in 2025, but still made 32 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals. His ERA was 4.28, the highest since 2018, his last season with the New York Yankees.

The veteran pitcher was with the Reds from 2019 to 2021 before being traded to the Minnesota Twins for pitching prospect Chase Petty.

The right-hander has pitched for the Athletics, the Reds, the Cardinals, the Twins, and the Yankees in his 13-year career. He was drafted in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics and made his MLB debut on July 10, 2013, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Red Sox were a team that many analysts thought might match up well with the Reds for a trade, as Cincinnati had plenty of pitching depth and Boston had outfield depth.

You can see Passan's full post below:

The Boston Red Sox are acquiring right-hander Sonny Gray in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, sources tell ESPN. Red Sox get the veteran who said he would waive his no-trade clause to leave. First on the news was @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2025

