Former Reds Outfielder Yasiel Puig Speaks Out on the Brawl With the Pirates

In a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 30, 2019, a brawl broke out when the Pirates' dugout started chirping at reliever Amir Garrett during a mound visit.

News had just broken that former Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig was going to be traded from the Reds to the Cleveland Guardians minutes before he got into the benches-clearing brawl.

Puig recently went on the Hold My Ball podcast and discussed the brawl between the two teams and how he had Garrett's back even though they didn't know each other very well.

"I don't know what happened, but I was in right field," Puig said. "I don't know you (Garrett), but we play together, you're a pitcher, and if something happens to you, I'll come to save you or to help you. If you're going to get hit, I am going to get hit too."

Puig played in 100 games for the Reds in the 2019 season, slashing .252/.302/.475 with 38 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases.

You can watch the full clip below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



